RAMONA, Calif. — One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a car crash on a back-country road northeast of Dos Picos County Park.

The fatal wreck in the 3100 block of Dye Road in the Ramona area was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim died at the scene of the accident, which left a black Chevrolet El Camino overturned, the CHP reported.

Further details were not immediately available.