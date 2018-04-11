Model killed in Scottsdale plane crash was former San Diego resident

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A 23-year-old model who once lived in San Diego was among the six people killed in a single-engine plane crash in Scottsdale, Arizona Monday night, SF Gate reported.

Mariah Sunshine Coogan was an Arizona native who later moved to San Diego and Los Angeles to pursue a modeling career that garnered her devoted fans online, with nearly 30,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Coogan’s family told the San Francisco newspaper that she will be remembered as adventurous, passionate and fun-loving.

According to Scottsdale police, the crash happened at the TPC Scottsdale golf course near Bell and Hayden roads at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Scottsdale police believe the aircraft, a Piper PA24, originated from Scottsdale Airport, near Hayden Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, and crashed shortly after takeoff.

Police said there were six people aboard the plane, and no one survived. The other five victims have been identified as Erik Valente, 26; James Louis Pedroza, 28; Anand Anil Patel, 29; Helena Lagos, 22 and Iris Carolina Rodriguez Garcia, 23.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.