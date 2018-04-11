Man’s body found in empty lot in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Detectives Wednesday investigated a possible homicide near an empty lot less than two blocks from Joe Balderrama Park in Oceanside, police said.

Few details were immediately available, but a man’s body was found at 5:14 a.m. Wednesday on a sidewalk near Dubuque and Mc Neil streets, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said. The man, who appeared to be in his 20s, sustained an unknown type of injury to his upper body.

The intersection is next to an empty tract of land east of Interstate 5 and south of state Route 76 and the San Luis Rey River. It’s about two blocks from Joe Balderrama Park.

Detectives from the Oceanside Police Department’s crimes of violence unit were investigating the death and urged anyone with information to call the OPD at 760-435-4911, or Detective Erik Ellgard at 760-435-4748.