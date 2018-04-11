Food truck propane leak prompts evacuations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Residents of a Chula Vista neighborhood were evacuated Tuesday night after gas was leaking out of a food truck's propane tank.

Firefighters went to a home near D Street and 2nd Avenue around 8 p.m. after receiving a call about the gas leak. When they arrived, a 50-pound rusted propane tank was leaking from a food truck parked in a driveway.

AmeriGas used a tool called the “Red Dragon” to help get rid of the gas. Crews connected a large pipe to the tank, allowing the gas to burn off safely.

Hazardous materials crews went to the home to assist.

“If it wasn’t an explosive limit and it wasn’t pooling in a location down near a residence, then it wouldn’t be as big of an issue,” CVPD Battalion Chief David Albright said. “But the explosive readings that we get tell us that it’s in a range that could burn so at that point we need to take action to secure the scene.”

The leak has since been contained.

Only one home was evacuated—and the residents were allowed back into their homes early Wednesday morning.