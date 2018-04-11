Fists fly in benches-clearing brawl between Padres and Rockies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colo. -- Things got out of hand in a hurry at Coors Field Wednesday, when Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo threw behind Rockies star third baseman Nolan Arenado, spurring a benches-clearing brawl that left five players ejected.

Arenado didn't hesitate to charge the mound after Perdomo's pitch sailed behind his back, ducking the pitcher's glove and swinging wildly before players from both benches converged around the two men in a scrum that took minutes to untangle.

The brawl came on the heels of two Padres outfielders getting hit by pitches during the series -- Manuel Margot on Tuesday and Hunter Renfroe earlier in Wednesday's game.

Margot's hit-by-pitch injured his ribs and landed the center fielder on the disabled list.

Perdomo, Arenado, Padres catcher A.J. Ellis, Rockies pitcher German Marquez and Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra were each ejected for their part in Wednesday's scuffle.

Pending review, the league office is likely to hand down suspensions for some of the players involved.