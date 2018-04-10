Woman pleads to find driver of I-5 crash year after motorcyclist killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- A woman renewed her plea Monday to find the driver involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Interstate 5 in Encinitas last year.

Christopher Isaacs, 24, was killed while riding his motorcycle on the southbound lanes of I-5 in Encinitas on April 7, 2017 around 5 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol said Isaacs was lane splitting near Santa Fe Drive when a silver 2007 or 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser hit him. Isaacs fell off his bike and was hit by a tractor-trailer. Officers said the driver of the Toyota never stopped.

“This accident doesn’t feel like an accident because a part of the car was actually completely taken off and was left on the side of the freeway,” said Jennifer Gonzalez, Isaac's girlfriend.

The past year has been rough for Gonzalez after losing the love of her life.

“We spent over 2,000 days consecutively. Non-stop. So that loss is initially the hardest. Not having the other half of you all the time. You have to relearn to live your life,” Gonzalez said.

A year after the crash, Gonzalez, friends and family gathered near the crash site and held signs. One read "Please say something."

“It’s 2018. There’s a lot of social media, dash cams, go pros,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said finding the driver will not heal the pain of losing Isaacs, but it would help his loved ones move forward.

“I think it will help everybody, including myself. His family, my family to let go of the anger that we all have inside,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez also feels if the driver came clean it could help them, too.

“We are all finding our own solace in our own time and in our own ways of grieving, and to bring him justice in our ways, but know that you will have to live with this for the rest of your life,” Gonzalez said to the driver. “I do hope you do the right thing for your well-being overall."