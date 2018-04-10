UCSD Paul Doan sets new school record in track and field

SAN DIEGO – San Diego native and UCSD student Paul Doan discovered track and field by accident.

Donan needed extra physical education credits and gave the sport a shot, but little did he know just how fast his legs could go and how many records he’d break along the way.

The UCSD senior began running track and field in high school simply because he felt he wasn’t “big” enough to play football.

“I kinda stopped growing and everyone else continued to grow and I felt like football wasn’t a good fit for me so I jumped into track and field and found that I had a little speed in my legs,” said Doan.

That speed broke the St. Augustine record in the 200 meter and earned Doan numerous CIF titles. At UCSD, he began incorporating weightlifting into his training and as a junior broke the school record in the 100 meter — a race he says was easy.

“I think my fastest races have been the easier ones,” said Doan. “Because every step was so efficient. I didn’t really feel like I was pushing too hard or forcing anything.”

That same feeling came over him at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational. Doan’s time of 21.10-seconds in the 200 meter set another school record.

“I came into UCSD kind of like knowing I would get these records someday just because I feel like everyone has that goal to break records wherever they go and when I actually did break them it was kind of surreal, like wow I actually did it,” said Doan.

The human development major plans to become a physical therapist and says he’s not sure if he’ll continue running once he graduates. Donan said he feels good knowing he’s left an impact on the track field.

“It’s been my goal to leave some sort of mark on UCSD and I think what better mark than to break some school records,” said Doan.

Two record marks now left for someone else to break.