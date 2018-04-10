Step by step: Check to see if your Facebook data was accessed by Cambridge Analytica

SAN DIEGO — Facebook Tuesday released a tool for users to find out if their data was directly or indirectly accessed by the “This Is Your Digital Life” app and shared with Cambridge Analytica.

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve been working to understand exactly what happened with Cambridge Analytica and taking steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated.

Here are the steps for checking:

Sign-in to Facebook

In order to access the tool users of the social media app need to log into their account.

Click here to access the tool

Clicking this link will redirect users to the backend of Facebook, prompting a message that states if the user or a friend may have inadvertently given Cambridge Analytica access to personal details.

The data obtained was originally collected by University of Cambridge professor Aleksandr Kogan who used an app called “thisisyourdigitallife,” which offered a personality test.

Facebook stated more than 87 million users were affected by the data breach. The data collection was allowed by Facebook at the time.

The social network based in California has been scrutinized since the Cambridge Analytica story came to light. Zuckerberg will testify before Congress Tuesday and Wednesday, answering questions about what Facebook knew and when.