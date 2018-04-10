Police search for stabbing suspect in Lincoln Park fight

SAN DIEGO — Police Tuesday were searching for a middle-aged suspect accused of stabbing another man in the ribs during a fight in San Diego’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The altercation between the 45-year-old victim and 50-year-old suspect broke out a little before 4:30 p.m. Monday at a parking lot in the 5000 block of Logan Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

“During the fight, the suspect stabbed the victim once in the left side ribs under his arm,” Buttle said.

After the stabbing, the two men both walked away from the parking lot where the stabbing occurred, with the suspect last seen walking westbound on Logan Avenue toward Interstate 805, Buttle said. The victim was taken to a hospital with the single stab wound that doctors did not consider life- threatening.

The suspect was described as a black man, 50 years old, about 175 to 180 pounds and wearing a black do-rag, a gray shirt and gray pants. Detectives were searching for him.