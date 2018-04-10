Police search for missing woman

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a 50-year-old woman who went missing from her home.

Xin “Cynthia” Liu left her home in the 8200 block of Via Panacea around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to San Diego police.

Liu is considered “at risk” because she suffers from medical conditions.

Liu rarely leaves her home except to walk her dog but does visit the walking trails and construction area around her home, according to police.

Liu is described as Asian, 5’3″, weighing 95 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white sweater.

Anyone with information on Liu’s whereabouts is asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000.