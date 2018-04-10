× North County pastor sentenced for molesting young relative

VISTA, Calif. — A Carlsbad pastor whose wife caught him molesting a female family member last year faces was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday.

Matthew John Otis Tague, 44, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of lewd act on a child.

Deputy District Attorney Patricia Lavermicocca said Tague repeatedly molested the victim over a two-year period in 2016 and 2017 when she was 12 and 13 years old.

Lavermicocca said Tague’s wife caught him in the act late last May and reported him to authorities. Tague — a pastor at North Coast Calvary Chapel on Poinsettia Lane — turned himself in a few days later.