Homeowner finds suspected car thief hiding in his garage

LEMON GROVE, Calif. - A Lemon Grove resident called police after finding the suspected car thief they were searching for in his garage overnight Monday.

La Mesa police started chasing the driver of a stolen vehicle at Alvarado Road and 70th Street at 11:38 p.m. Monday. The high-speed pursuit went through a couple of East County communities.

The driver ditched the vehicle at a dead-end in Lemon Grove on Rebecca Way. He found his way into a garage on Camino De Las Palmas and the homeowner called them to report it, according to authorities.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies and LMPD officers surrounded the home, until the suspect surrendered.

The unidentified man was arrested and faces multiple charges.