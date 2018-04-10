Gas station in Lake Murray robbed by masked gunman

SAN DIEGO — A masked gunman was on the loose Tuesday after holding up a gas station in San Diego’s Lake Murray neighborhood, police said.

The robbery happened just before 11 p.m. Monday at the Chevron station on the corner of Lake Murray Boulevard and Navajo Road, just west of state Route 125 and south of Grossmont Community College, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The masked robber walked into the business holding his weapon and told the clerk to get on the floor, Buttle said. After the victim complied, the suspect walked around the counter and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before fleeing in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured.

Police described the suspect as a roughly 5-foot-10-inch black man with a thin build, wearing all black clothing, a bandana over his face and gloves on his hands. Robbery detectives went to the scene to search for the suspect and investigate the heist.