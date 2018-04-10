Father punches man he says tried to drag 3-year-old daughter out of park

Posted 6:30 PM, April 10, 2018, by

AUBURN, Calif. – A father said he used his fists to stop a would-be kidnapper from dragging the man's 3-year-old daughter out of a park in Auburn, California.

Witnesses who were at the North Auburn Regional Park around 7 p.m. told deputies the suspect, 26-year-old Yonel Hernandez-Velasco, was acting strangely Saturday before he allegedly accosted the man's little girl.

A group of boys said Hernandez-Velasco tried twice to buy their basketball. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, when they rejected him he showed them a pair of handcuffs and threatened to drag one of them into a nearby pond, according to KTXL.

Cecilia Sole was playing with her two daughters when the boys told Hernandez-Velasco to go away. Sole said that's when he walked over to her youngest.

Related Story
Man armed with machete tried to kidnap 2 children from Walmart, police say

“He interlaces his fingers with my 3-year-old and starts trying to make a game out of it. Like skipping with her," Sole told KTXL.

But she said it was no game when Hernandez-Velasco started dragging the little girl away. She chased after them while calling the girls' father, who lives near the park.

Hernadez-Velasco let the girl go but the bizarre incident was far from over.

"He just looked at me like [shrugs] and I was like, ‘Wow no big thing, huh bud? You just tried to kidnap my daughter,'" said Fred Cantrell Jr., the toddler's father.

Auburn Police say at that point Hernandez-Velasco took out the pair of handcuffs, wrapped them around his fist and took a swing at the toddler's father. Cantrell said he punched back, fists flew and Hernandez-Velasco collapsed to the ground.

Related Story
Grandmother tells kidnapper ‘If you come near me, I’m going to shoot you’

The threat was over, but not for the little girl, who called out for her father later that night, unable to sleep.

“She gave me a kiss, she was all, 'I love you, daddy.' I was like, 'I love you too, baby.' Then she’s like, 'Don’t ever let me go.' That right there crushed my heart,” Cantrell said.

Hernandez-Velasco was hospitalized then booked into the Auburn Jail upon his release. He has been charged on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted kidnapping. His bail is set at $1.2 million.

Related stories