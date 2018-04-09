Woman suspected of stealing identities to open credit cards

SAN DIEGO — Authorities reached out to the public Monday for help in identifying and locating a woman wanted for stealing people’s personal identifying information in San Diego and Riverside counties and using it to open credit lines in their names.

In late February, the thief stole an Encinitas resident’s identity, tried to withdraw money from the victim’s bank account, secured credit cards in her name and used them to make numerous fraudulent purchases, according to sheriff’s officials.

The same woman is believed to have committed similar crimes in Poway and the Riverside area. The perpetrator — described as a white or Hispanic woman in her early 20s to early 30s with long red hair — usually has been clad in medical scrubs while using the bogus credit cards in stores, authorities said.

Surveillance cameras have captured images of the alleged impostor.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators track down the suspect was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.