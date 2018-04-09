× San Diego bets millions of dollars on plan to turn skydiving center into homeless hub

SAN DIEGO — Two massive wind tunnels dominate the room.

Fifteen feet across and encased in thick glass tubes, they sink well below ground and rise through the first, second and third floors of the City San Diego’s newest real estate purchase — a former indoor skydiving facility, San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

There’s an industrial kitchen in the southwest corner of the main level, with a wide lunch counter and chairs, cafe tables and floor-to-ceiling window views across 14th Street toward Petco Park.

Piles of T-shirts with the Airborne San Diego logo are neatly folded in cubicles just past the reception area. Helmets and jumpsuits hang in closets a few steps away, where thrill-seeking customers used to sign up for flight instruction in one of the nearby classrooms.

The city bought the once-showcase entertainment destination out of foreclosure in February for $7 million in cash, without an independent appraisal. Escrow closed in just over a week.

