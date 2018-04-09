Ramp from northbound I-5 to Coronado Bridge will close overnights this week

SAN DIEGO– The connector ramp linking northbound Interstate 5 to the Coronado Bridge will be closed overnights for four consecutive nights.

The closure begins Monday evening, to allow for the installation of a debris fence above Chicano Park, according to Caltrans.

The closures will go from 8 p.m. until 5 the following morning. Posted detour signs will direct motorists to exit northbound I-5 at Cesar Chavez Parkway and then enter state Route 75 to the Coronado Bridge at Logan Avenue.

Caltrans urges motorists in the area to slow down and “be work zone alert” by avoiding distracted driving and paying constant attention to traffic.