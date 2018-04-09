Padres rookie Adam Cimber developed unique pitch as a teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres bullpen has helped keep the team in games over the first week-and-a-half of the season and one of the pleasant surprises is rookie Adam Cimber. His unique delivery will catch your eye -- and miss a lot of bats.

Having never made it out of minor league camp in his five-year career, Cimber was a name not many knew of until the Padres added him to the Opening Day roster.

"Incredible, I mean just seeing a jersey with my name on the back here and walking out there and just seeing the third deck of a stadium, it's something you don't see in the minor leagues," said Cimber.

The 27-year-old earned his way into the bullpen after an impressive spring performance. The righty also throws a unique low sidearm, a talent he developed at age 14.

"I was short, skinny, didn't throw hard and I was right-handed. My dad said, 'if you want to make the high school team, you should probably try and mix it up, do something different,'" said Cimber.

In crafting his slider, fastball combination he also discovered a quirky way to stand on the mound by contorting his left foot nearly backward.

"The foot thing I started in college because I started slide stepping every time 'cause I realized I was going to be a reliever," said Cimber. "So I was just trying to be quicker to the plate and it was kind of just like a preset load to help get my hips into it. It's just sort of a mechanical thing."

Cimber admits he often times gets flack from his teammates about his pitching stance, but something else has already caught others attention.

"It's tremendous to see how composed he has been going through something he has never went through," said Clayton Richard, a Padres pitcher. "We're excited to have him on board and he's definitely earned the opportunity to be here."

As his game evolves, Cimber's time at the major league level remains uncertain, but he says if he wants to stick around, he'll have to learn from the older guys.

"We've got a good veteran core and I'm just looking forward to soaking it in over the next few days and the next year and trying to learn from the guys that have been here awhile," Cimber said.