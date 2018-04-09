One person killed in violent crash on divided Poway road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. -- A violent collision between a sedan and a pickup truck on a divided Poway roadway killed one person Monday afternoon.

The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. on Community Road, just south of Poway Road, according to sheriff's officials.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene of the wreck. No other injuries were reported.

The accident forced a closure of the street between Metate Lane and Civic Center Drive, Lt. Damon Blankenbaker said.

It was not clear what caused the crash, but helicopter video showed the pickup facing the wrong way on Community Road. It appeared to have slammed into the passenger side of the sedan. A yellow tarp was draped over something in the driver's seat of the sedan – possibly the body of the driver.