How to find out if your Facebook data was shared with Cambridge Analytica

SAN DIEGO – Facebook will start notifying 87 million users whose accounts were compromised in the Cambridge Analytica data breach Monday.

Following one of Facebook’s enormous data breaches to date, all users will be receiving a notification (pictured below) on their news feed starting Monday, Facebook shared Wednesday.

“We’ll show people a link at the top of their News Feed so they can see what apps they use — and the information they have shared with those apps. People will also be able to remove apps that they no longer want. As part of this process, we will also tell people if their information may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.”

In the notification, Facebook revealed details of their investigation and how the data was leaked.

“We have banned the website ‘This Is Your Digital Life,’ which one of your friends used Facebook to log into. We did this because the website may have misused some of your Facebook information by sharing it with a company called Cambridge Analytica.”

Facebook deactivated Cambridge Analytica’s platform privileges after learning the company shared private, personal and detailed information with a political data group, which is a direct violation of Facebook’s terms and conditions.

Facebook deactivated Cambridge Analytica’s platform privileges after learning the company shared private, personal and detailed information with a political data group, which is a direct violation of Facebook’s terms and conditions.