Hot, windy conditions to start the week

SAN DIEGO — Winds that are forecast to slam Southern California early this morning will die down and give way to above-average temperatures in the 90s, forecasters say.

A wind advisory that is in effect through 6 a.m. today will produce isolated gusts of up to 60 mph though the Interstate 5 corridor, according to the National Weather Service. Those winds will die down throughout the day, producing temperatures 15 to 20 degrees higher than the average, the weather service said.

In San Diego County, highs will reach 88 and 89 in Escondido and Ramona, respectively. The heat will continue Tuesday, but will cool down on the coast, according to a National Weather Service forecast discussion. Gusty winds will bring cooler air into the region Wednesday and Thursday.

Fair and warmer temperatures are expected again Friday — the first day of the 2018 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio.