Hot spell brings record heat to San Diego area

SAN DIEGO -- A spring heat wave generated summery conditions -- and a handful of high-temperature records -- in the San Diego area Monday.

A high-pressure zone over Southern California sent the mercury into the 80s along the coast and the 90s and beyond inland, according to the National Weather Service. San Pasqual Valley's afternoon high broke the triple-digit barrier, topping out at 100 degrees.

The lofty thermometer readings set records for the date in three local communities: Ramona, 97 degrees, surpassing the previous milestone of 90, set in 2014; Alpine, 92 degrees (90, 2014); and Vista, 89 degrees (87, 2014). Escondido's high of 93 matched its standing April 9 record, set in 1897.

Temperatures near the coast are expected to dip significantly Tuesday as onshore flow strengthens, with the warmth dissipating in inland areas later in the week, according to meteorologists. Gusty winds will bring cooler air and clouds to the region by Wednesday or Thursday, the NWS reported.

Another warm spell, however, is due to begin Friday and last at least through early next week.