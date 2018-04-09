Deputies search for man who groped 14-year-old girl at Panda Express

VISTA, Calif. — Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s help to find a man suspected of groping a 14-year-old girl at a restaurant in Vista.

Around 7 p.m. on March 21, a man walked into the Panda Express on Main Street and grabbed the girl’s buttocks while she was waiting in line to order food, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The man did not say anything and quickly left the restaurant before driving away in a black sedan, investigators said. He is described as black, between 35 and 45 years old, 5’9″ and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Vista Sheriff’s Station at 760-940-4551 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.