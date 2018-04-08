Police make arrest after stabbing in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO — Police have arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed in Hillcrest Sunday evening, a San Diego Police Department watch commander confirmed.

At 7:18 p.m., police were called to Richmond Street and University Avenue for reports of the attack.

They found a victim suffering stab wounds at that location, and he was rushed to the hospital.

A short time later, officers arrested a suspect at 4000 Park Blvd.

