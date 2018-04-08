× Man shot to death outside 7-Eleven in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A 55-year-old man was killed in an early-morning shooting outside a 7-Eleven in National City Sunday, police said.

Police say they responded to reports of gunfire in the area just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers did not have any information on possible suspects.

It was the second killing outside the same 7-Eleven in two weeks.

On March 27, a body was found near the store, shortly after gunfire was reported in the area.