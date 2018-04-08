Gas price spike continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The average price of a gallon of gas in San Diego County rose on Sunday for the 18th time in 21 days.

A gallon of self-serve regular gasoline now costs $3.5525 on average, a half-cent increase.

That's 2.2 cents more than one week ago, 15.9 cents higher than one month ago and 54.1 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price has risen 43 cents since the start of the year.

Officials count declining West Coast gasoline inventories and production, and the state's 12-percent gas tax, among the reasons for higher prices.