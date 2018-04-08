Explosion injures 4 in LA’s South Bay

TORRANCE, Calif. — Four people were hurt after an explosion in a Torrance apartment building Sunday, according to the Torrance Fire Department.

TFD responded to reports of the explosion just before 1:30 p.m., finding one unit in an apartment complex seriously damaged and another two units also showing effects of the blast.

Fire officials said that four people suffered varying degrees of injuries — they were treated at the scene and then taken to local hospitals.

Anza Avenue, the site of the blast, remained closed for several hours after the explosion, before reopening shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, according to TFD.

Authorities said they are investigating the incident as a possible gas explosion.