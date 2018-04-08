2 pedestrians killed, including good Samaritan in early-morning crash

EL CAJON, Calif. — Two people were killed in an early-morning crash on eastbound Interstate 8, west of El Cajon Boulevard in El Cajon Sunday, say police.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a single vehicle came to a stop after losing control in the second lane of the freeway.

Two good Samaritans stopped to help. One of good Samaritan’s stopped in the center median adjacent to the damaged car, while the other stopped in the right shoulder and ran back to the scene of the crash, said police.

The driver of the damaged vehicle exited his car, into the first lane to join the good Samaritan who stopped on the right shoulder.

Police say while the two were talking, a motorist struck the two after failing to see them on the roadway.

The pedestrians sustained fatal injuries.

Eastbound lanes on the I-8 were closed for several hours.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that drugs or alcohol is a possible factor.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.