Trailer suspected of smuggling immigrants flips on I-8

SAN DIEGO — A horse trailer possibly smuggling immigrants crashed on Interstate 8 about 55 miles east of San Diego Saturday, and between 10 and 15 people were spotted running into a mountainous area.

At least one person had a gashed head from the wreck, which was reported on westbound Interstate 8 near Crestwood, about 15 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The trailer, which was being pulled by a Ford F250 pickup truck, overturned and had its top ripped off, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least 16 people were injured in the crash, said Cal Fire San Diego spokesperson Isaac Sanchez. Six of them were taken to area hospitals, and there was no immediate information on the other 10.

Sanchez said authorities were continuing to search the area for more people injured in the wreck.