Suspicious car in high school parking lot leads to crash

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A suspicious car in Sage Creek High School’s parking lot at 3:15 a.m. Saturday led to a short car chase, a crash into a tree, and an arrest.

Matthew Gioia, 30, of Oceanside, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and resisting arrest.

The incident began just before 3:15 a.m., when a patrol officer at Sage Creek High School noticed a “suspicious” car entering the school’s secured parking lot, Carlsbad police Sgt. Alonso DeVelasco said.

The school is located in the 3900 block of Cannon Road, on the northeastern side of the city.

An officer attempted to pull over the driver, but he sped west on Cannon Road toward College Boulevard, DeVelasco said.

The car hit a tree on Peninsula Drive just east of College Boulevard, and police said Gioia bailed out and ran. He’s briefly struggled with police before being taken into custody, DeVelasco said.

Gioia was given medical treatment at a hospital and was to be booked into the Vista Detention Facility, DeVelasco said.