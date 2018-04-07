Suspect with outstanding warrant arrested after Mid-City search

SAN DIEGO — A suspect with an outstanding warrant ran from police when they tried to arrest him, prompting an approximately 90-minute search in the Mid-City area Friday evening before he was taken into custody.

Police were called at 9:26 p.m. to the 4400 block of Altadena Avenue for a suspect with a no-bail warrant, said San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

The suspect, who was wanted on a smuggling warrant, decided to run, according to Heims.

A perimeter was set up in the area, where the man was seen jumping fences and hiding in bushes, Heims said. He was caught just before 11 p.m.

No injuries were reported, Heims said.