Police seeking suspect accused of firing shots near FamMart

SAN DIEGO– Police are searching for a suspect who is accused of firing shots near FamMart clothing store late Saturday morning, say police.

Officers were dispatched near the store located in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue in Oak Park after reports of gunfire and a fight.

Officers were told a female was involved in an argument with someone at the store around 10:30 Saturday morning. The suspect fired three or four shots by handgun from inside her vehicle before driving away in a white Chevrolet Impala, said Lt. Darryl Hoover with San Diego Police Department.

The car was also occupied by another person.

The suspect is described as an African-American female wearing a black shirt, bandanna and white pants.

Police found a vehicle that matched the description parked near the scene. The car was unoccupied and police are not sure if the suspect fled on foot.

Witnesses and the victim confirmed that the car was involved in the incident.

No one was injured, said Lt. Hoover.

San Diego Police Department will follow up with the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.