Police find body of man whose boat washed up on shore

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police in Oceanside Saturday found the body of a man who never returned to shore after he rented a small boat that morning.

Police found the body in the water at about 2:30 p.m., according to Oceanside Police Lt. Kedrick Sadler.

The man had rented a boat from Oceanside Harbor at about 10:40 a.m. and was believed to have gone out to sea around 11 a.m., Sadler said. He was due back at 1 p.m., and the boat rental service called police when he failed to arrive.

Authorities later found the boat near the intersection of Oceanside Boulevard and Pacific Street, more than two miles south of the harbor, where it had washed ashore unmanned.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the man was a 69-year-old transient, and that some of his belongings were found still inside the boat.

Police did not release the man’s name.