5 injured after chain-reaction crash on NB I-805, say police

SAN DIEGO — A chain-reaction crash on Interstate 805 in Mira Mesa injured five people Saturday.

The crash was reported at 7:58 a.m. on the northbound 805, approaching Mira Mesa Boulevard.

One collision led to a total of six cars striking each other in the middle lanes of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Monica Munoz said at least one person was trapped in their car.

Four people were taken to various hospitals with urgent injuries, and one person was hospitalized for injuries that weren’t considered serious, Munoz said.

The crash forced a closure of all lanes of the 805 Freeway at about 8:10 a.m., according to the CHP. Lanes were re-opened by about 9:15 a.m.