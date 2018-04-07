Man killed in Escondido head-on collision

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A 57-year-old man in a pickup truck was killed at a head-on collision in Escondido with a Honda Accord, a police lieutenant said Saturday.

The crash involving the 2005 Honda Accord and a 1996 Toyota Tacoma occurred on Valley Parkway, north of Beven Drive, said Escondido police Lt. Michael Kearney.

The Honda was going west on Valley Parkway and the pickup truck was going eastbound on Valley Parkway, just north of Beven Drive, at the time of the crash, Kearney said.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 11:30 p.m Friday, where the 57- year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and paramedics rushed the motorist in the Honda, a 36-year-old man, to Palomar Medical Center, where he was being treated for non-life threatening injuries, he said.

Escondido police asked witnesses to the crash to call them at (760) 839-4470.