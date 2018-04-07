Carlsbad cop charged with burglary, stalking

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A Carlsbad police officer was arrested Friday on suspicion of burglarizing the Oceanside home of his ex-girlfriend, authorities said Saturday.

The Carlsbad Police Department notified Oceanside police on Thursday that Jeffry Edwards, 37, was believed to have committed a crime within the city of Oceanside.

Oceanside detectives believe Edwards had been stalking the victim, and had broken into her residence.

Edwards was arrested without incident at 8:15 p.m. Friday in San Clemente, and booked at the Vista jail for suspicion of burglary and suspicion of stalking.