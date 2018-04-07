Flash fire injures man at Ballast Point Brewing Company

SAN DIEGO — A flash fire at the Ballast Point Brewing Company kitchen in Miramar sent one person to a hospital Saturday.

Just after 9 a.m., firefighters were alerted to a kitchen fire at the brewpub, in the 9000 block of Carroll Way, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Monica Munoz said.

A man in his 40s had to be taken to a hospital for burns, though they were not considered severe, Munoz said.

No one else was injured.

The brewery announced on social media that it will be closed all day Saturday and open for normal business hours Sunday.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health will need to be called in to inspect fire safety equipment that was used by the restaurant before it can re-open, Munoz said.