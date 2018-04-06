Woman found guilty of DUI, murder after driving off with man stuck in windshield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A woman who hit a man on an Oceanside sidewalk, sending him through her windshield, severing one of his legs and killing him, was found guilty on hit-and-run, DUI and murder charges Friday.

After one day of deliberations, a jury returned with guilty verdicts for Esteysi "Stacy" Sanchez, the 30-year-old charged in the death of a 69-year-old homeless man named Jack Ray Tenhulzen in 2016.

Authorities said that Sanchez drove for nearly a mile after the crash before abandoning her car not far from home, where she was later arrested.

Sanchez still had shards of glass in her hair when she was taken into custody, and recorded a blood-alcohol content of between .18 and .19 percent — well above the legal limit of .08 — two hours after the collision, according to Deputy District Attorney Robert Bruce.

Sanchez's sentencing and probation hearing are scheduled for May. She faces up to 15 years to life behind bars.