Police surround apartment in search for armed carjacker

SAN DIEGO — A man who stole a woman’s car and purse at gunpoint Friday morning is believed to be inside a Lemon Grove apartment building surrounded by police.

The armed carjacker approached a woman in a Hillcrest parking structure just after 7 a.m., police said. The robber threatened the woman with a small handgun, snatched her purse and then drove away in her gray Mazda 3, license plate 7WRA903, San Diego police Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.

Police added that the Mazda also crashed with two other vehicles.

Injuries are unknown.

The victim described the suspect as a roughly 5-foot-7-inch Hispanic man in his 30s with a thin build and short hair. He wore a brown jacket and tan pants.

Now San Diego police have surrounded an apartment building in the area of the 8100 block of Lemon Grove Avenue in Lemon Grove, where the suspect is believed to have fled after crashing the stolen car, an SDPD sergeant says.