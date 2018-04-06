× Search ends for 11-year-old boy who drove grandma’s car

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing after driving his grandmother’s car early Friday morning has been found, police said.

Cesar Daukantas was spotted driving his grandmother’s blue Hyundai Elantra around 1:15 a.m. Friday in the area of 660 Douglas Drive, a little south of the Oceanside Golf Course and north of state Route 76, police officials said. The sedan’s license plate number is 5JQU664.

Oceanside police said around 5:30 a.m. that the search was over after Daukantas was located. They did not release any details about how he was found.