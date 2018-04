× Marine sentenced for DUI crash that killed 2 UCSD medical students

SAN DIEGO — A 24-year-old former Marine has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison for driving the wrong way on state Route 163 in Mission Valley while drunk, causing a head-on collision that killed two UCSD medical students and seriously injured three of their classmates in the other car.

Jason Riley King was convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

