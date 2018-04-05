Woman accused of DUI, killing homeless man faces prison time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- A jury heard closing arguments today in the case of a woman accused of driving drunk when she hit a man on an Oceanside sidewalk, sending him through her windshield and severing one of his legs.

That jury will determine the fate of Esteysi "Stacy" Sanchez, the 30-year-old charged in the death of a 69-year-old homeless man named Jack Ray Tenhulzen in 2016.

Authorities said that Sanchez drove for nearly a mile after the crash before abandoning her car not far from home, where she was later arrested.

Sanchez still had shards of glass in her hair when she was taken into custody, and recorded a blood-alcohol content of between .18 and .19 percent — well above the legal limit of .08 — two hours after the collision, according to Deputy District Attorney Robert Bruce.

But Sanchez's defense argued today that there was a lack of credibility in testimony and a lack of evidence proving she drove drunk with the knowledge that she could kill someone.

The jury began deliberations on Thursday, which will continue into Friday.

If convicted, Sanchez faces up to 15 years to life behind bars.