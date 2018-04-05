× UFC star Conor McGregor turns himself in after alleged bus attack

NEW YORK — Ultimate Fighting Championship star Conor McGregor turned himself in Thursday evening after an alleged bus attack hours earlier, the New York Police Department said.

The New York Police Department wanted to question McGregor in connection with an incident Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to an NYPD source with knowledge of the event.

McGregor allegedly threw something through the window of a minibus, injuring a passenger, according to the source. No warrant for McGregor’s arrest has been issued at this time, the source added.

CNN was unable to reach McGregor’s team for comment. Police said charges are pending.

UFC president Dana White told the website MMAjunkie that a member of a credentialed website let McGregor and his entourage of about 20 people into the arena through a door during a media day event.

The group went down to the loading dock where some fighters who were to participate in UFC 223 on Saturday were getting on buses.

McGregor’s group attacked a bus using trash cans, metal barricades and a two-wheeled dolly, White said.

“This is the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of the company,” White told MMAjunkie.

“This was a real bad career move for him,” White said.

White said McGregor had “some sort of beef” with lightweight fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was on the bus.

Another fighter on the bus, Michael Chiesa, suffered head and facial cuts from broken glass, White told the website. Chiesa later said on Twitter that the New York State Athletic Commission determined he would not be allowed to fight on Saturday.

“The organization deems today’s disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow,” UFC said in a statement.

According to Bleacher Report, McGregor (21-3) last fought for UFC in November 2016, when he won the 155-pound championship.

Nurmagomedov is fighting for the 155 title Saturday, after White said earlier this week McGregor would no longer be permanent champ, according to the Washington Post.

“You’s’ll strip me of nothing you’s do nothing c—-,” McGregor tweeted early Thursday.

McGregor last competed eight months ago, losing to undefeated Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match that reportedly paid Mayweather more than $100 million and McGregor at least $30 million.