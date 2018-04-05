SDPD sergeant injured in three-car crash

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police sergeant was injured Thursday in a three-vehicle crash in San Carlos, and two nearby schools were locked down in the area for a police search.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the crash was connected to the search, which included a police helicopter.

The sergeant reported the crash at 9:44 a.m. at Jackson and Golfcrest drives near the Mission Trails Golf Course, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash or if anyone else aside from the SDPD sergeant was injured.

Shortly after the collision, police locked down Patrick Henry High School and Myron B. Green Elementary School related to a search for someone in the area, Hernandez said.

Around 10:10 a.m., police had set up a perimeter around a nearby apartment complex, Hernandez said.

The lockdown at the elementary school was lifted around 10:15 a.m., police said. SDPD told FOX 5 that the search had been called off.