Police arrest Logan Heights church vandal

SAN DIEGO -- Police have arrested a woman accused of vandalizing Logan Heights' famed Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

SDPD said that two women flagged down officers driving through Barrio Logan on Wednesday evening, and one of the officers recognized the woman from security footage of the incident.

Police said Thursday that 26-year-old Kelly Duggan had been arrested and booked into jail on felony vandalism charges.

She's accused of throwing a kneeler through a glass partition protecting a statue, and of destroying flower vases and candles by throwing them into the street. The attack amounted to more than $1,000 in damages.

“This particularly hurts us because this is a place where a lot of people pray. For us, it’s kind of like being stabbed in the heart to have her attacked as it was," Pastor John Auther said of the vandalism.

Church leaders believe the vandal is homeless, and said that this damaging incident was just one in a trend of concerning signs for church safety and security.