Neighborhood plagued by drive-by egg attacks

SAN DIEGO -- Residents in Normal Heights and surrounding neighborhoods have been complaining about someone throwing eggs at them and their property.

Erica Dietrich and her dog, Ladybug, were enjoying a walk along Adams Avenue when they were suddenly startled.

“This blue car came out of nowhere and yelled pretty loudly, and I looked up and all of a sudden next thing I knew there was a loud smash,” Dietrich said.

Dietrich said she looked down to find a cracked egg.

“I saw the one gentleman’s face and was completely shocked because he did not look like a child. I’d expect that from an adolescent, not an adult," Dietrich said. "It was just startling to me, because you know it’s one thing if I am to get hit, but if you were to hit a child or smaller animal -- he really threw the egg really hard and it really could have done some damage.”

In frustration she posted her experience on Facebook and was surprised by the response.

“I was really shocked to hear the number of other people in the neighborhood that this has happened to recently,” Dietrich said.

Scott Nelson shared his story on her post. He said he was standing outside of Lastat's West when he and a couple others were hit with eggs.

“The dangerous thing about them throwing eggs is they don’t realize that those shells will actually cut and hurt people," Nelson said. "They really need to stop. Something needs to be done about it."

To put an end to the egging, neighbors are spreading the word and hoping that those throwing them will either be caught on surveillance camera or egg-handed. People in the community have a message for the culprits.

“Stop being a nuisance. There’s no point. People are on edge and you’re wasting good food. There’s a lot of homeless people here in San Diego. Put the food to good use,” Dietrich said.

Police said the culprits could be charged with battery if caught hitting someone with an egg, The penalty is up to a year in jail and a fine.

The police say victims of egg attacks need call the police non-emergency line at 619-531-2000 or file a crime report online to request an investigation.