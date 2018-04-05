Dash cam records lightning striking vehicle in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – A driver captured video of lightning striking a car during Tuesday night's storms in Northeast Ohio.

Andy Graham said he was driving on Interstate 90 on his way from Lakewood to Mentor when he witnessed it. His dash cam caught the moment it happened.

"Oh my God, I just saw a car get hit by lightning," a man can be heard saying. "Holy ... I could smell it!"

You can see the strike and hear the boom.

(Note: If you are wondering about the date at the bottom of the video, Andy says he never sets the date on the dash cam.)