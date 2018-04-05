Earthquake strikes off LA coast

LOS ANGELES — USGS reported a magnitude 5.3 earthquake near the Channel Islands off the coast of Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon.

Did You Feel the M5.3 EQ that just took place off the Channel Islands, CA? Please let us know here: https://t.co/cHMIb35SOk pic.twitter.com/qhgXpT166c — USGS (@USGS) April 5, 2018

The quake’s epicenter was south of Santa Cruz Island and about 10 miles beneath the surface, according to USGS. The geological survey originally called the quake a 5.0, before updating the preliminary reading to a 5.3.

LAFD tweeted that their stations have entered “earthquake mode,” but no injuries or damage were intially reported.

KTLA reported that shaking was felt in West LA, 85 miles east of the epicenter. On Twitter, the station gathered a list of additional neighborhoods where people felt the tremors.