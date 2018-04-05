CHP arrests driver of stolen SUV after chase ends in crash

SAN DIEGO — California Highway Patrol officers chased a stolen SUV, intentionally crashed into the car to end their pursuit and then arrested the driver Thursday morning in Mission Valley, authorities said.

It began around 3:40 a.m. on Mission City Parkway, a short road with a bridge over Interstate 8 that connects Camino Del Rio North and Camino Del Rio South, CHP officials said. CHP officers attempted to stop a silver Toyota 4Runner that allegedly crossed a double yellow line, later learning that the SUV was reported stolen.

The 4Runner sped away, leading a brief pursuit on Camino Del Rio North, just south of SDCCU Stadium, and Mission Gorge Road.

A CHP officer used a patrol vehicle to intentionally crash into the SUV and stop the pursuit, and the suspect was taken into custody, CHP officials said. No further details of the incident were immediately available.