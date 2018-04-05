× Arson suspected after truck fire in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO – A pickup truck was set ablaze Thursday morning in Ocean Beach, gunshots were reported nearby about 30 minutes later and police and fire investigators were working to determine Thursday morning if the incidents were related.

The flames from the pickup truck were reported just before 1 a.m. in the 2300 block of Etiwanda Street, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident log.

Firefighters quickly doused the fire, but about 30 minutes later, a shooting was reported about three-tenths of a mile away in the 4600 block of Muir Avenue, San Diego police Officer Sam Rodriguez said. It was believed someone fired at a vehicle in the area, but no injuries were immediately reported.

Two people were detained, Rodriguez said.

The owner of the truck saw his truck was on fire and moved it down the driveway to avoid flames from spreading to the home.

Investigators from the fire department’s Metro Arson Strike Team were on scene of the pickup truck fire for several hours Thursday morning and police were working to determine whether the fire and shooting were in anyway related.